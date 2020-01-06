And, aside from enjoying the group hike, they said they felt safe.
Hosted by an adventure club calling itself “Start Hiking Today”, the hike was well received with more than 60 participants taking on a 5km or a 10km trail in the urban reserve.
From about 7am the group which included novices and seasoned hikers, set off on the trail carrying water bottles. While some found the going tough, others took it in their stride.
Organiser Sandra Goodchild, who established the club two years ago, said besides being fun, hiking also had plenty of health benefits. She said it was a powerful cardio workout that lowered one’s risk of heart disease.