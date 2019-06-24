PRETORIA News reporter Sakhile Ndlazi plays soccer with children at SOS Children’s Village, Mamelodi, to celebrate his birthday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - It has become an increasingly popular way of celebrating a milestone birthday - by doing something generous for those less fortunate. And on Saturday the faces of staff and children at the SOS Children’s Village in Mamelodi lit up when Pretoria News multi-media reporter Sakhile Ndlazi arrived to spend time with them as part of the celebration of his 30th birthday.

Ndlazi had collected items for the home, including donations from the Chinese Temple, toiletries from an Eersterust NGO and clothing from family, friends and colleagues.

He arrived laden with snacks and softdrinks for the children so they could celebrate with him.

SOS Mamelodi accommodates about 76 destitute children from Mamelodi and surrounding areas, and has 20 house mothers who care for them.

Representing the mothers was Sylvia Manthe, who said the home cared for children who had been orphaned or abandoned, or those who were in a situation where their parents could not care for them.

“SOS Children’s Village Mamelodi looks after children at risk.

“We are committed to providing a loving home for that child all the way through to when he or she heads off to live an independent life,” she said.

Manthe said they were dependent on donations and when they heard that Ndlazi wanted to spend the day with the children, they had been happy to oblige because of the benefit to the children from contact with the broader community.

“We accept any kind of donation it might be non-perishable food, clothing or toys.

“We also need the community to help us build and encourage the children to have a better future.

“We also need skills and time of psychiatrists and physiologists,” she said.

She thanked Ndlazi for providing the children with memories he made playing with them. Ndlazi said he had chosen the SOS Children’s Village Mamelodi to support because he originally came from the area.

“This place is close to my heart because I am from here.

“I am using this platform that I have with the contact list I have built over the years through the media to help these children,” he said.

