Hundreds of shacks in the area were swept away during the flash floods at the beginning of the week.
Relentless stormwater brought informal settlements to their knees on Monday and Tuesday, including Eerste Fabrieke, where more than 700 shacks were swept away.
Rescue divers and emergency personnel had to be brought in to assist, and the victims were moved to churches and community halls.
The church organisation, which has since donated blankets and clothing to the survivors said more aid was urgently needed. It said donations made to date were just a drop in the ocean.