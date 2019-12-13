Salvation Army calls for aid to help Mamelodi flood victims









The Salvation Army Church in Pretoria has appealed to members of the public to help with donations to aid residents of Mamelodi who were left displaced at th beginning of the week due to floods. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Salvation Army in Pretoria has called on members of the public to lend a helping hand and assist the hundreds of victims of flooding from Mamelodi. Hundreds of shacks in the area were swept away during the flash floods at the beginning of the week. Relentless stormwater brought informal settlements to their knees on Monday and Tuesday, including Eerste Fabrieke, where more than 700 shacks were swept away. Rescue divers and emergency personnel had to be brought in to assist, and the victims were moved to churches and community halls. The church organisation, which has since donated blankets and clothing to the survivors said more aid was urgently needed. It said donations made to date were just a drop in the ocean.

Yesterday, the organisation provided soup to destitute families.

Some had started rebuilding their homes in the area, but were advised to stop by the provincial government.

Salvation Army’s Major, Moya Hay said they needed clothing, children’s toys, food, more blankets, cleaning materials and toiletries among other basics.

“They need whatever you and I need in our homes. These are the people who have lost everything, including emergency items. Most of their things were destroyed, if not all, so they desperately need assistance,” said Hay.

She added that they would do the sorting, arranging and transporting to the affected people. The branch on 183 WF Nkomo Street, Pretoria West, can be used as a drop-off point for donations.

“We will be open daily from 8am to 4pm and if anyone needs to drop off after hours they can call us at 083 290 1968 and we will open for them.”

Civil rights organisation #NotInMyName has also stepped in to assist the survivors, and has partnered with Shoprite to feed 100 affected people a day.

Pretoria News