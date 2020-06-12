Sammy Marks Square clinic shut after 2 staff members test positive

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has temporarily closed its FF Ribeiro Clinic at the Sammy Marks Square shopping complex in the CBD after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the closure was the outcome of a robust screening and testing programme the City had embarked upon for its front line staff. The clinic would reopen on Monday, Bokaba said. “According to the daily screening records, both staff members were asymptomatic. All City of Tshwane health facilities routinely conduct daily screening and sanitisation before entering the building, as part of the Covid-19 prevention strategy.” He said the staff members wore appropriate personal protective equipment daily and their stock was continuously being monitored to ensure that front line staff were always protected.

Bokaba said the infected staff members were trained on correct use of the equipment and on the disease.

“The exterior of the City’s clinics is sanitised daily due to the coronavirus risk. The clinic will be disinfected again and remain closed for two days.

“All other patients will be screened, and the clinic decanted, and patients will be referred to the nearest clinics. Return dates have been given to the patients for follow-up consultation.”

Bokaba emphasised that all contacts would be traced and managed accordingly in line with the Department of Health guidelines.

Counselling and support would also be provided to affected staff members to help them self-isolate according to municipal protocols.

“The City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan which is backed by expertly advised protocols and guidelines.

“We will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our most important asset - our valuable staff as well as our residents - who look up to us for a diligent and professional service.

“We appeal to all the stakeholders to co-operate with us as we collectively deal with the pandemic to minimise and combat its spread within the capital city.”

