Samwu calls on Tshwane employers to abide by health and safety measures

Pretoria - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane has expressed concerns over the high rate of Covid-19 transmission in the municipality.

Union regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane called on the employers to abide by the health and safety measures laid down by the government to mitigate the risk of contracting coronavirus at work.

The stance by the union was made following the latest infections, which affected three administrators and some employees, leading to constant closures of municipal buildings.





Tladinyane said: "The union is concerned about the recent spike in the number of cases. Our experience is that most positive cases were from outside the City but recently we observed infections amongst employees."





Tladinyane said most of the positive cases were recorded among the front line workers such as health practitioners and metro police officers.





"Over the last two weeks we have witnessed that positive cases in the workplace have doubled," he said.





Tladinyane said the union would ensure that the employer complied with the health regulations to ward off the risk of contracting the virus among the workers.





For example, he said, all buildings would have to be regularly disinfected and that there is a screening process taking place in each workplace, including usage of infra-red thermometers.





"The union would make the employer have a rotation plan in place to decongest the workplace and provide the proper personal protective equipment at all times,"Tladinyane said.





To date, the union has trained more than 30 shop stewards on Covid-19 issues to take the role of compliance inspectors in their respective workplaces.





"The national committee of Samwu recently resolved that provinces should establish health and safety committees to manage the protection of municipal workers. The union has taken a position that where there are no compliance workers should not work,"Tladinyane.





Recently, the City administrator responsible for compliance Lebogang Mahaye said the number of infections continue to soar and that it was a cause for concern.





Some of the employees, who have been infected, worked at the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Tshwane Bus Service, Tshwane House and the City's clinics.





