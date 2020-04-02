Samwu lambastes Tshwane for forcing metro cops to reuse face masks and gloves

Pretoria - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane lambasted the municipality for allegedly forcing the metro police officers to reuse face masks and gloves. Union regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi expressed concerns that reusing gloves and masks posed a risk to the health of officers and the public. He said gloves and masks were supposed to be discarded after use. Muthavhi said workers were told that reusing such personal protective equipment (PPEs) was acceptable for as long as they were sanitised. "We have the metro police who are expected to interact with the public on a daily basis.

"They are at risk of contracting the virus and transmitting it to the public, especially when they touch a vehicle," he said.

He said the shortage of PPEs was a serious challenge to workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Workers on the frontline of providing services, he said, continued to complain about the lack of gloves, facial masks and sanitisers.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the allegations raised were unfounded, misleading and not near to the truth.

"Members are issued daily with protective equipment and as I'm responding to you some regional commanders are busy receiving stock to their regions as the department we are also worried about the safety of our members and we will not put their lives in danger."

He said it ought to be understood "that at times we might have run out of stock due to the fact that such equipment is on demand at this stage".

However, he said the department currently has enough PPEs to make sure officers were protected.

Pretoria News