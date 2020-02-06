Samwu march set to cause chaos with Pretoria CBD traffic









A file picture of municipal workers during a protest at Tshwane House last year. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A march organised by the regional South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane tomorrow will affect the flow of traffic in the CBD, motorists have been warned. Thousands of workers affiliated to the union are expected to descend on the city to join calls for the City of Tshwane's council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to get her house in order. This followed after two scheduled council sittings collapsed last month after councillors from the EFF and ANC walked out from the chamber in the middle of the meeting, citing impartiality on the part of Mathebe. Marchers will converge at the old Putco depot at 9am before heading to Tshwane House, where they are expected to submit a memorandum of grievances. Tshwane metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said officers will be deployed to keep an eye on the demonstration.

Participants will use Struben Street and turn right into Sophie De Bruyn Street from the depot, then proceed straight until they reach their destination at Tshwane House.

They are expected to disperse at 14:00.

Motorists are warned that the demonstration will affect intersections such as Cowie, Kgosi Mampuru, Johannes Ramokhoase, Bosman, Paul Kruger, Thabo Sehume and Lilian Ngoyi.

They are also advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes such as WF Nkomo, Pretorius, Francis Baard, Nana Sita and Visagie.

Mahamba said: "Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets."

Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the march will highlight issues such as the collapse of the legislature and governance in the City, non-functioning departments, shoddy municipal buildings and challenges related to the functioning of the metro police department.

Workers would also make a call for council to convene with a view to suspend the City's governance support officer Lorette Tredoux, accused of wanting to use "incorrect calculations" to determine new salaries scales.

The march will be staged in the light of a possible court fight initiated by the ANC against Mathebe for allegedly blocking motions tabled to remove her from office.

Pretoria News