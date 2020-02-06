Pretoria - A march organised by the regional South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane tomorrow will affect the flow of traffic in the CBD, motorists have been warned.
Thousands of workers affiliated to the union are expected to descend on the city to join calls for the City of Tshwane's council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to get her house in order.
This followed after two scheduled council sittings collapsed last month after councillors from the EFF and ANC walked out from the chamber in the middle of the meeting, citing impartiality on the part of Mathebe.
Marchers will converge at the old Putco depot at 9am before heading to Tshwane House, where they are expected to submit a memorandum of grievances.
Tshwane metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said officers will be deployed to keep an eye on the demonstration.