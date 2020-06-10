Samwu takes aim at ex-mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's chief of staff

Pretoria - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane is gunning for the chief of staff hired by former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa for allegedly refused to step down following the termination of her contract on May 31. Nasiphi Moya was expected to vacate office three months after her political master Mokgalapa resigned in February. However, she continued to report for duty for some days despite that her contract officially ended last month. Her presence at work has since stirred dissatisfaction within the City, with some workers criticising head administrator Mpho Nawa for applying a double-standards approach in handling Moya’s appointment. The union expressed unhappiness that Moya was the only political appointee still in office after her contract was terminated.

Regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi said: “If other workers’ contracts have been cancelled, what is special about her? She can't be treated any differently. She must also go. There can't be holy cows.”

One of the political appointees who exited office last month was Mokgalapa’s spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.

In a memorandum handed over to Nawa last week, the union said Moya should have also vacated office last month in line with staff policy regulating the appointments of political office bearers.

The affected staff members, according to the union, were given notices of termination in March, as well as a reminder to return the City assets in May.

The Pretoria News was yesterday told that Moya was still in possession of a municipal laptop and access card.

There were also rumours doing the rounds that some political support staff were promised new contracts by the administrator.

According to the union, the alleged promise was contrary to the policy on staff related to political office bearers, which in part stipulated that “all political support staff shall not be eligible for a secondment, transfer, or acting appointments”.

Nawa had not yet responded by late yesterday.

Pretoria News