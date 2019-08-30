THE annual parade by women in the SANDF took place at Thaba Tshwane yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) yesterday conducted an all-women’s parade at the Pretoria Military Sports Club in Thaba Tshwane to honour more than 20 000 women who protested against apartheid pass laws on August 9, 1956. A moment of silence was also observed by the Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in memory of all the women who had died since last year’s parade.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the department must be proud and celebrate the women who improved the lives of those in the SANDF and were essential to the army’s output without seeking recognition or rewards for what they did.

She singled out Colonel Nthabeleng Mathe, who took on the role battalion commander yesterday.

Mathe said the women in the parade outdid themselves in their execution. “It’s not every day that you get to command the whole defence force; it’s really a privilege and I’m really honoured.

“I was nominated to do this, and what I love about this is that I have passion for drilling and being fit,” Mathe said.

Mapisa-Nqakula noted that five out of 38 majors-general were women; 38 of the 163 brigadiers-general were also women.

“For generations to come, August 9 shall remain the cornerstone that carries through the perpetual struggle of women of South Africa.

“It was on this that over 20 000 women activists, armed with no weapons or technology, demonstrated the spirit of lioness against the system that sought to divide and destroy their families through apartheid pass laws,” she said.

The courageous and fearless act defined the course of South African women, she said. Hence, it was important that they dared not forget the day.

She said the continual efforts to push forward the agenda for the emancipation of women at all levels and the fight for equality remained close to her heart and should remain a focus area in the department.

“This means that women shall be liberated or set free from any form of discrimination and restrictions based on their sex. Victimisation, sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse and gender-based violence are in direct violation of the Constitution” Women in the SANDF must serve with diligence, pride and honour, she said.

Pretoria News