The week-long activities, according to media liaison Captain Thabo Sello, are aimed at promoting the well-being of soldiers and cohesion within the SANDF through sports and arts and culture as the basis of a combat-ready military force.
The programme will end with an awards ceremony tomorrow at the Pretoria Military Sports Club.
One of the netball players, Sipho Matsebula, said he started playing the sport in 2014. “I started much later in my life because of the perception it was predominantly a female sport. It took a lot for me to be convinced. Now I enjoy it and haven't looked back.
“I believe this week is an important one for us and keeps us cognisant that we have to stay fit.”