SANDF Prestige Week aims to boost well-being of soldiers









The South African National Defence Force host the annual Chief of the South African National Defence Force`s Prestige week at the Pretoria Military Sports Club. The aim of the Prestige Week is to promote the spirit of cohesion within the SANDF through sports, arts and culture. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The SANDF started its annual Prestige Week which will see nearly 4000 members go head-to-head in sporting codes such as soccer, rugby, rifle shooting, cycling and freshwater angling. The week-long activities, according to media liaison Captain Thabo Sello, are aimed at promoting the well-being of soldiers and cohesion within the SANDF through sports and arts and culture as the basis of a combat-ready military force. The programme will end with an awards ceremony tomorrow at the Pretoria Military Sports Club. One of the netball players, Sipho Matsebula, said he started playing the sport in 2014. “I started much later in my life because of the perception it was predominantly a female sport. It took a lot for me to be convinced. Now I enjoy it and haven't looked back. “I believe this week is an important one for us and keeps us cognisant that we have to stay fit.”

The SANDF Netball unit said it was pumping resources into teams to make them professional.

“We had a seven-year dry season and we could not participate, but we are now on the right track and have given our players training regimens, diets and we are now progressing,” it said. “We used to be walkovers but now we obtain bronze and silver medals. Hopefully 2020 will see us win first place.

“We have introduced sports psychology and took our players to the science institute where they were assessed and given programmes to comply with. We don’t want to just play, we want to progress. SANDF players must be announced as national players and represent us - and this is where it starts.”

Pretoria News