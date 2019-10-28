All arms of the SANDF went head to head in 25 sporting codes, with activities beginning last Monday.
About 4000 SANDF members got an opportunity to represent their arm of service by either showing off their freshwater angling skills or how lethal their aim is in combat rifle shooting and hand-to-eye co-ordination skills in bowling.
The week-long activities culminated into an award ceremony which saw the SA Army and SA Air Force scoop the most trophies, followed by the SA Navy and SA Military Health Services.
Addressing the participants during the award ceremony, Lieutenant-General Vusi Masondo said: “The SANDF Prestige Week started in 2014 with only four sporting codes and a choir competition. A year later, 12 sporting codes competed and this year, we have expanded to 25 sporting codes and recreational activities from different services and divisions competing against each other for glory, recognition and sportsmanship.”