SANDF Prestige Week promotes well-being of soldiers









LIEUTENANT-General Vusumuzi Masondo hands over a trophy to General Lindelani Yam and George Mokela of the SA Army, overall winners of the SANDF Prestige Week. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The SANDF Prestige Week saw the SA Army emerge overall winners following a rigorous week of competition. All arms of the SANDF went head to head in 25 sporting codes, with activities beginning last Monday. About 4000 SANDF members got an opportunity to represent their arm of service by either showing off their freshwater angling skills or how lethal their aim is in combat rifle shooting and hand-to-eye co-ordination skills in bowling. The week-long activities culminated into an award ceremony which saw the SA Army and SA Air Force scoop the most trophies, followed by the SA Navy and SA Military Health Services. Addressing the participants during the award ceremony, Lieutenant-General Vusi Masondo said: “The SANDF Prestige Week started in 2014 with only four sporting codes and a choir competition. A year later, 12 sporting codes competed and this year, we have expanded to 25 sporting codes and recreational activities from different services and divisions competing against each other for glory, recognition and sportsmanship.”

He said the hosting of this week was also an endeavour to support physical training to ensure physical and psychological preparedness of SANDF members through participation in sports and competition.

“As you are aware, this week is aimed at promoting well-being of soldiers and cohesion within the SANDF through sports, arts and culture as the basis of a combat-ready military force.”

He encouraged members that were not participating to take the opportunity to come up with their own teams to enhance and strengthen the competition.

“Like physical training, sport in the SANDF forms part of the force preparation required for combat readiness and requires all members to be physically and psychologically fit, so engage in those codes and come collect your medals next year,” said Masondo.

Following accepting the overall award on behalf of the SA Army, General Lindelani Yam commended all the members which contributed to their arm winning the coveted title and encouraged them to train harder so they retained it next year.

