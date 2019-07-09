SANParks honours staff based at its head office during the Groenkloof Achievements Awards. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

Pretoria - The South African National Parks (SANParks) has honoured staff based at its head office during the Groenkloof Achievements Awards. The event, named after SANParks head office Groenkloof National Park, is in its 10th year and acknowledges the men and women who were able to ensure effective management and development of the national parks system.

Acting chief operating officer Dr Howard Hendricks said the success of conservation and ecotourism management was in the hands of the dedication of all staff involved in the protection of South Africa’s natural assets and heritage.

“These individuals honoured have shown dedication, professionalism and constantly work hard in an effort to fulfil SanParks multi-disciplinary mandate.

"SANParks would not survive without these selfless individuals…”

Rachel Padima, one of the winners in the Best Customer Service award, said: “I am very excited to have won this award and I am out of words to express my gratitude.

"I worked very hard interacting with national and international stakeholders and clients and that hard work was recognised. I am overjoyed.”

Web content editor Lize Ferreira was proud to be one of the winners in the Excellence in Workplace Category.

She said it felt good to be recognised and that inspired her to work even harder in the years to come to keep delivering excellence.

General worker Normal Bila was also a winner in the Excellence in Workplace Category, but was also voted the best dressed at the gala dinner.

“My employers are surprised because I am looking too gorgeous in my blue suit.

"They are used to seeing me working hard in my work suit but now I decided let me rock a suit and show them I have style,” said Bila.

The winners of the Groenkloof Achievements Awards stand a chance to be nominated further for an all-encompassing national awards where all SANParks employees compete for the sought-after Kudu Awards.

The winners will be announced in November.

Pretoria News