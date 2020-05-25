SANParks staff preparing to reopen 20 parks safely

Pretoria - SA National Parks (SANParks) is working hard in preparation for the reopening of all 20 of its parks throughout the country. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said that at this stage they had no positive Covid-19 cases and hoped the situation would remain like that when they reopened. “We have standard operating procedures which will ensure that we are able to pick up any cases. We also have measures in place that would assist an employee should they test positive in terms of establishing self-isolation and quarantine units around the park. “The standard operating procedure that we have developed includes sanitising of areas that are frequented. “We also applied the deep cleansing in our operations in most of our national parks. We will continue to observe protocols. Receptions have been equipped with social distancing screens and social distancing markers of between 1.5m and 2m if there are queues in the park.

“We will allow a certain number and apply a quota system if necessary to assist with the flattening of the curve. We will not allow events to happen for a large number of people and at this stage the parks remain closed until we get a green light to operate under regulated arrangements.

“We are observing the protocols as dictated by the UN, the World Health Organization, Department of Health and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. We are applying social distancing as required and encouraging staff in the parks, such as rangers, protection services, maintenance officers.

“There is a limited number of staff in parks; most went home for the lockdown. Daily we send out communication in terms of protocols as we receive them from the government.

“Those that are in the park are monitored in terms of temperature readings.

“We know that blanket travel will not be allowed at a go, so that gives us a chance to prepare for guests.”

Thakhuli said poachers did not differentiate between holidays.

“They operate throughout. The rangers, protection services and anti-poaching units remained on duty throughout the lockdown period.”

Pretoria News