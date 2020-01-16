This is according to Kutlwano Zimu, a Grade 11 Lesedi Secondary School learner and one of the recipients of a Back-to-School pack consisting of a new uniform and a backpack with a stationery set.
The handover formed part of the Adopt-A-Cop school project. It sees police stations adopt schools in the form of holding regular talks on safety, crime and self-defence demonstrations, among others, while tracking their progress.
In a bid to assist learners in need and create a bigger impact, Habash Community and the SAPS identified three schools in the east for underprivileged learners to assist with uniforms and stationery. The recipients were from Kutumela Molefi Primary, Lesedi Secondary and Laezonia Primary schools.
Habash Community - an Ethopian-Eritrean organisation which does philanthropic work - partnered with the SAPS to donate the necessities.