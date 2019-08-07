Khehla Sitole

Pretoria - The high rate of crime against women and children remains a grave concern for the SAPS as well as the government at large. The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed this reality in his 2019 State of the Nation Address: “Violent crime is a societal problem that requires a national response.

“Following intensive consultations and engagements, we are working toward the establishment of a gender-based violence and femicide council and a national strategic plan that will guide all of us in our efforts to eradicate this national scourge,” he said.

The SAPS is “an arm of government” that does not rest when it comes to investigating the abuse women and children suffer at the hands of criminals, sometimes these perpetrators being their husbands, fathers, boyfriends, family members and family friends.

In our commitment to serve and protect the vulnerable, the SAPS has prioritised crime perpetrated against women and children.

This commitment starts at police station level. At every station a victim-friendly facility has been established. This is to ensure that a victim is in a comfortable and secluded environment when reporting a crime. Female victims are attended to by females and in every case a victim is offered professional psychological counselling.

To give further impetus to this commitment a multi-disciplinary integrated approach, together with the Department of Social Development, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Department of Justice and civil society has been adopted.

Furthermore, the SAPS re-established the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units on June 1, 2010. Since then, the capacity and capabilities of these units have grown exponentially.

We have since established 185 units countrywide with a specific focus on family violence, child protection and sexual offences.

These units also investigate serial offenders like serial rapists and also deal with crimes facilitated by the electronic media, like child pornography. The social workers within these units practising forensic social work help the investigating officers in the investigation of child abuse cases, the forensic assessment process which deals with cases of alleged child abuse referred by investigating officers and the judiciary system, provide statements and scientifically based court reports.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is one of the most dedicated units in the organisation, which is why several of its members have been awarded the national commissioner’s special award, presented to selfless men and women who continue to display devotion to service.

During the period of July 1 to December 31, 2018, the courts sentenced a total of 1357 convicts and gave them 371 life sentences and more than 4629 years’ imprisonment in 838 cases. This included six serial rapists who were sentenced to a combined 17 life sentences and more than 800 years’ imprisonment.

The SAPS welcomes our president’s move to capacitate the police and the court system to support the survivors of gender-based violence, as mentioned in his State of the Nation Address. All South Africans are urged to co-operate with the SAPS to identify criminals who continue to commit heinous crimes in our communities, taking advantage of the elderly, women and children.

Any information can be channelled through the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860010111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

* Sitole is the National Police Commissioner of South Africa.

Pretoria News