Wilkinson was speaking in the wake of the arrest of three men suspected to be part of a gang that had been terrorising people at the facility.
Last month, the councillor brought together various stakeholders, including the City, private security companies, businesses, residents, Friends of Klapperkop and Friends of Groenkloof to discuss the crime situation at Klapperkop.
They all agreed that previous security measures were not working and that more needed to be done.
Subsequently, Wilkinson said a man suspected of terrorising people in the reserve for two years was arrested at the beginning of last month.