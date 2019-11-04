Satisfactory efforts to make Klapperkop Nature Reserve safer









THE view of the Pretoria CBD from Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson said he was satisfied with the efforts that had gone into making Klapperkop Nature Reserve safer. Wilkinson was speaking in the wake of the arrest of three men suspected to be part of a gang that had been terrorising people at the facility. Last month, the councillor brought together various stakeholders, including the City, private security companies, businesses, residents, Friends of Klapperkop and Friends of Groenkloof to discuss the crime situation at Klapperkop. They all agreed that previous security measures were not working and that more needed to be done. Subsequently, Wilkinson said a man suspected of terrorising people in the reserve for two years was arrested at the beginning of last month.

Two more suspects were arrested last week.

“These two were positively identified by the victim they robbed at the Fountains Circle.

“The victim spotted them walking towards the area and alerted authorities, who arrested them. They were found in possession of dangerous weapons,” he said.

“They will also be put in an identity parade. I want to thank the police and private policing authorities working to eliminate crime at the reserve.”

Wilkinson said he was working with the City to have permanent gates installed at the reserve.

A private company was also working towards providing innovative security features for a quicker response time.

“All in all, I can say that I am satisfied with the progress made at Klapperkop. I don’t want to say that I am happy just yet; just satisfied.

“When people can enjoy this beautiful reserve without worrying about criminals who may come and rob and stab them, then I’ll say I am happy.”

Pretoria News