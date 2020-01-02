The happy crowd was entertained by award-winning comedian Chomi Ya Jeso and DJ and TV presenter La Miz as the MCs steering the fun ship which kept going until the early morning.
The line-up ranged from international stars such as Monique Bingham to local prominent Amapiano artists such as Virgo Deep and the rapper who is notorious for his exclusive threads, Ricky Rick.
Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said it had been an incident-free event as they had placed stringent security measures in place. He thanked the party-goers for good behaviour on the night.
He said while the total number of attendees could not be determined ,the metro had prepared for crowds of up to 8000.