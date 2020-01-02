Satisfied Church Square revellers vow to return









City of Tshwane’s New Year’s party at Church Square. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Thousands of revellers bade farewell to the decade and ushered in 2020 at the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations at Church Square. The happy crowd was entertained by award-winning comedian Chomi Ya Jeso and DJ and TV presenter La Miz as the MCs steering the fun ship which kept going until the early morning. The line-up ranged from international stars such as Monique Bingham to local prominent Amapiano artists such as Virgo Deep and the rapper who is notorious for his exclusive threads, Ricky Rick. Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said it had been an incident-free event as they had placed stringent security measures in place. He thanked the party-goers for good behaviour on the night. He said while the total number of attendees could not be determined ,the metro had prepared for crowds of up to 8000.

While the traditional annual celebrations had a one-year hiatus due to a service provider pulling out at the eleventh hour, effectively forcing the cancellation of the celebrations, one of the attendees, Sechaba Moeti, said he preferred and enjoyed attending the metro cross-over party and had been disappointed when the event failed to take place last year as it was one of the events he and his friends enjoyed attending in the metro.

Other attendees such as Selwyn Phaale commended the safety measures that had been implemented as the event had a strong police and security presence.

“It is my first time attending the event as I am normally home this time, but this year I could not travel and instead decided to come and see out the decade with others. It is much better than spending it alone.”

Joylene Tau said: “It is a great event to cross over at, I just feel sorry for my feet from all the dancing but it has been a great event and did not disappoint at all. December31, 2020, I will be back again.

“I enjoyed Thabsie’s performance and loved the Marimba set. Obviously Amapiano takes the night for me but I loved that the acts were diverse and catered for different tastes,” said Tau.

