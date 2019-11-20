Save water, it is not a limitless resource









Stevens Mokgalapa Pretoria - Developments regarding water supply and usage have in recent weeks highlighted a troubling state of affairs, one that requires a joint effort from all citizens lest we find ourselves a dry nation. It’s no secret that South Africa is a water scarce nation; every effort must be made towards safeguarding this natural resource. Gauteng and other provinces have resorted to implementing water restrictions to curb excessive usage by residents - while avoiding the reservoirs running completely dry. Here in the City of Tshwane, 71% of our water supply comes from Rand Water; 28% from our own sources such as purification plants, boreholes and fountains, while only 1% comes from Magalies Water. Rand Water’s system has been experiencing low water levels since last month as the result of two purification plants that failed owing to a power failure caused by veld fires.

The situation was exacerbated by the malfunctioning of a valve at one of the utility’s pumping mains at the Zuikerbosch purification station.

The reservoir levels distributing water across the capital city through the Rand Water supply system plummeted substantially. This left the management of the metro in a worrisome state.

Another factor that exacerbated the situation was the heatwave and delayed rains.

The city’s total average water supply is 987million litres per day. There is no disputing that water demand is extremely high, hence the need to reiterate the urgency of water conversation.

Just last week, the city restricted water at the Laudium Reservoir as it had dropped severely and was sitting at 4%.

Residents and business communities around Laudium were urged to redouble their efforts to conserve water to ensure the provision of water supply to all residents in the area.

As a resident and the mayor of Tshwane, I appeal to residents of the city and other high water consumers to change their behavioural patterns when it comes to water use.

Water conservation means using our limited water supply sparingly.

Supply seems abundant, but water is not a limitless resource. Without conservation efforts, this vital resource may be exhausted.

In the meantime, to mitigate this challenge we face, the City will henceforth introduce water resource management practices.

This will entail throttling the outflow valves of all reservoirs during the night so that the reservoirs can recover to acceptable levels for the next day when they will be opened again (subject to quantity improvement).

Through this throttling exercise, the city will be in a better position to plan, monitor and control consumption, and preserve water for the benefit of its residents.

The City urges residents throughout the metro to make the water conservation measures implemented during the initial restrictions part of their normal lifestyle.

Measures such as using grey water to water gardens and flush toilets, watering gardens before 6am or after 6pm and only when necessary, taking a quick shower rather than a bath and collecting rainwater to re-use in the garden or to wash the car are still applicable in terms of the partial restrictions that the City announced in May last year.

Residents are urged to remain aware of the scarcity of water and to make saving water part of their lifestyle.

The City will continue to monitor all reservoirs and implement interventions as and when required.

* Mokgalapa is the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane

Pretoria News