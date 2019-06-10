Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A racehorse trainer who claimed that he was being ousted from the industry on racial grounds has received a lifeline from the Supreme Court of Appeal which ruled that the Equality Court took another look at his complaint. The Equality Court sitting in Durban had earlier dismissed his complaint of unfair discrimination due to a technical point in law.

Anil Maharaj has been fighting for years to be allowed back into racing circles and use the Summerveld racehorse facility in KwaZulu-Natal to stable his horses.

Maharaj's problems started when the National Racing Authority found him guilty in 2001 of two counts of assault.

He had assaulted a jockey and a steward.

The sanction imposed on him was an order suspending his training licence for five years.

Maharaj leased stables from Gold Circle, a racing operator, for several years at the time of his conviction. Following his conviction, Gold Circle ordered Maharaj to remove his horses from the stables leased to him.

It took him three months to transfer the horses he was training to other trainers.

After his suspension had expired, Maharaj decided to resume his racehorse training activities. He approached Gold Circle to ask for stabling facilities as well as funding from the transformation funding Gold Circe had established to assist former disadvantaged people operating in the horse racing industry.

Both requests were denied by Gold Circle and it never gave Maharaj reasons for this refusal.

Maharaj believed it was based on unfair racial discrimination on the account of him being Indian.

He lodged a complaint of unfair discrimination with the Equality Court. Gold Circle at the time said its refusal to assist him had nothing to do with his race. It said the refusal was based on his earlier misconduct and because he still owed stabling fees.

The Equality Court turned down Maharaj's application and found that Gold Circe did not unfairly discriminate against him.

He then turned to the high court to appeal the ruling, but he was again turned down. That court found that Golden Circle was in its rights not to accept him back.

Desperate to return to horse racing, he wrote to Golden Circle stating he was and would always be a racehorse trainer.

His career started in 1993 in Australia and he had been involved in the industry in South Africa from 1997 to 2002 when he was suspended.

“Racing has been my passion and that is what I have dedicated my life to.”

He said he wanted to be allocated stables at Summerveld so that he could resume his passion. “I am aware that I had some anger management problems in the past. To this end, over a period of seven years, I have enrolled in various programmes and counselling to learn strategies and techniques to manage anger. I am now confident in my ability to control my emotions.”

Maharaj said if he could start training again, he could settle his earlier stable fee debts.

Golden Circle again refused to take him back or to assist him financially via its grant.

Maharaj said he had paid his dues, he went to anger management classes and was sure the fact that he was Indian was the problem.

He told the court that white trainers who committed transgressions received a slap on the wrist. He mentioned one trainer who was also convicted of assault, but who was allowed to continue training his horses. Another trainer, he said, also received a slap on the wrist after it became known that he gave racehorses prohibited drugs.

Maharaj also accused Gold Circe of not meeting its transformation requirements.

Gold Circle has told the court that it should turn down Maharaj's application, as all the issues he had raised were earlier raised by other courts.

Justice MB Molemela of the Supreme Court remitted the matter back to the Equality Court and said it must again look at all the issues.

Pretoria News