THE tombstone of Ronnie Mamoepa being unveiled at the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria West at the weekend. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the government's commitment to endorse communication opportunities for disadvantaged communities. He was speaking at the weekend during the tombstone unveiling ceremony for his former spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa in Pretoria.

He said the Government Communications Information System (GCIS) would partner with the newly-established Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation to promote and reward excellence in government communications.

“The foundation will offer, among other incentives, international scholarships. It will also initiate a scholarship for Master's level research that will be awarded to students of communications,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the unveiling was also about Mamoepa’s legacy and contributions to society. “Ronnie's generosity of spirit inspired him to reach out to disadvantaged communities and to provide assistance to needy individuals from all walks of life.”

Ramaphosa said every aspect of the partnership was almost complete and only a date was needed to officially announce and open the centre.

“Nchabeleng (Groovin Nchabeleng, an advertising and marketing guru and board member of the Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation), we are all waiting for the date, because it is only the date that remains when we will go and open that centre.”

Ramaphosa said the centre would build on the work that Mamoepa had begun. “I'm especially moved by Ronnie's choice of education as the terrain in which he would want to improve the lives of South Africans,” he said.

Speaker after speaker described Mamoepa as a selfless being who gave up his life for the liberation of the country. He was described as a communicator par excellence.

Other senior government officials, including Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa and Minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, relayed their heart-warming tales of Mamoepa.

But it was Dlamini Zuma’s advice that got the better of the audience.

She described Mamoepa as a professional who took his craft and work seriously but neglected his health.

“We need to take care of our health, not as a means to defy death, but to fight the struggle in a healthy way.”

Mamoepa died in hospital at the age of 56 in July 2017 following a stroke.

His wife Audrey and children cut emotional figures as stories of Ma- moepa were told. An anecdote that left the audience in stitches was how Mamoepa was scared of flying, and given the chance, would rather drive.

Mamoepa worked as spokesperson and head of communications for then Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale between 1994 and 1996.

He later served as chief director: communication and spokesperson to then president Thabo Mbeki and his deputy Jacob Zuma before becoming foreign affairs ministry spokesperson.

In 2014, Mamoepa was seconded to the Presidency by the Home Affairs Department and became spokesperson for Ramaphosa when he was deputy president, a position he held until his death.

