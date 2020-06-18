School closures will rise along with infections - PSA

Pretoria - Hoërskool FH Odendaal has joined the growing list of schools forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. The school shut its gates after two pupils tested positive for the virus. Laudium Primary School has also closed its doors, after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19. A teacher also tested positive at Zamintuthuko Primary School in Mamelodi after she attended a funeral in Bronkhorstspruit. The school is scheduled to reopen on June 25 following instructions by the district education department.

Parents at Hoërskool Odendaal received an SMS yesterday which read: “Dear parent. Due to a second confirmed positive Covid-19 case, the school will be closed until further notice...”

Pupils at Springvale Primary School did not go to school on Monday after a teacher tested positive for the virus.

Parents and pupils have been left in limbo regarding the academic year.

While most Grade 12 pupils said they wanted to finish and start their tertiary studies, others were terrified of contracting the virus and possibly dying.

One pupil said if it meant the academic year had to be extended until next year, then so be it; their health was more important.

Others were sombre at the prospect of not having a matric dance in October.

Laudium Primary School said in a Facebook post on Monday that the health and education departments had recommended the school close.

“We will go into lockdown for seven days with immediate effect, and the school will be deep cleaned again. These measures are implemented for the safety of the children.”

The school is set to reopen on Monday, June 22. Attempts were made to contact the school directly, but at the time of publication the school had not responded. The school reopened for Grade 7 pupils two weeks ago.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) said it believed teacher and pupil infection reports so soon after schools reopened was an indication they were opened prematurely.

More than 56 Gauteng schools have been closed after teachers and pupils tested positive.

“This trend is sadly only expected to increase once more tests are done and learners interact more. Images and videos circulating on social media reflect that schools are not able to maintain physical distancing and fail to use personal protective equipment correctly,” the union said.

With the current daily infection rate increasing, the closure of schools will become the norm across the country, and would result in more disruptions to the academic year and would ultimately not benefit pupils, it said.

The union expressed concern about the long-term impact infections would have on the psychological well-being of pupils.

“Infected learners must be quarantined and those who were in close contact must self-isolate.”

