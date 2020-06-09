Schools reopening discriminates against poor - PSA
Spokesperson Reuben Maleka said the union found it unfair that some pupils would be left behind, but would be expected to write the same exams as all others.
He said they were disturbed by the fact that the Education Department and other unions could agree that vandalised schools would not reopen.
“We continued to receive reports from... provincial offices and members over the weekend, which found that schools, specifically those in the rural and poorer communities, still do not meet the required safety standards."
He said the union had noted with concern the number of educators who had contracted Covid-19 in the past two weeks, and believed that number would grow exponentially over the next few weeks when more grades returned to schools.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said schools in poorer communities were ready, and some of them might be better prepared than former Model C schools. Pupils from vandalised schools had been placed in other schools while repair work was being done.
He said individuals had vandalised schools by breaking ceilings, basins, taps and toilets seats, and following the vandalisation local business people had wanted to be appointed to make repairs without proper government procurement procedures being followed.
