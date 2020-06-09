Schools reopening discriminates against poor - PSA

Pretoria - The Public Servants Association of SA said the reopening of schools yesterday amounted to discrimination against poor communities where facilities had been vandalised.

Spokesperson Reuben Maleka said the union found it unfair that some pupils would be left behind, but would be expected to write the same exams as all others.

He said they were disturbed by the fact that the Education Department and other unions could agree that vandalised schools would not reopen.

“We continued to receive reports from... provincial offices and members over the weekend, which found that schools, specifically those in the rural and poorer communities, still do not meet the required safety standards."

He said the union had noted with concern the number of educators who had contracted Covid-19 in the past two weeks, and believed that number would grow exponentially over the next few weeks when more grades returned to schools.