Pretoria - The Science Forum South Africa has over the years been used as a platform to interrogate the role of science in the development of countries, said minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande.
He was addressing more than 3000 delegates at the CSIR, where the fifth forum was hosted in collaboration with the Innovation Bridge - a technology matchmaking and showcasing event.
Nzimande said: "We have come here to hopefully ignite conversations and engage about science and important issues of science."
He also made a plea that "open science must be open to all and not be about sharing data we have collected."
He said part of pursuing science was to do away with all sorts of discrimination, adding that the role of young people and women in science should receive attention during the summit.