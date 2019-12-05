Science, innovation must apply to all, CSIR forum told









MINISTER of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande observes the overhead power line inspection robot that was developed by the University of KwaZulu-Natal during Science Forum South Africa at the CSIR yesterday. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande yesterday impressed on participants at the South Africa Science Forum at the CSIR that science and innovation must accommodate all people and not only big industries. Addressing the more than 3000 delegates in attendance, he made an impassioned plea that “open science must be open to all and not be about sharing data we have collected.” He said part of pursuing science was to do away with all sort of discrimination, adding that the role of young people and women in science should receive attention during the summit. The fifth summit has for the first time been convened in collaboration with the Innovation Bridge - a technology matchmaking and showcasing event. Under the theme “Igniting conversations about science for innovation with impact”, the event drew close to 300 speakers and panellists from more than 40 countries. They are expected to deliberate on the role of science and innovation in societies.

According to Nzimande, science and innovation should play a role in society to improve the quality of life.

“Innovation is not only for big industries, it is also for small and medium enterprises,” he said.

His remark was made following a panel discussion on how local innovation could drive economic development and attract foreign direct investment, and how to get the balancing act right.

Speakers emphasised the importance of forging partnerships with government and securing foreign direct investments in their innovation projects.

Dr Triona McCormack, director of research at the University College Dublin, shared the success story of how her country of Ireland attracted foreign investment.

She said investors took keen interest in the country’s innovation because of the capacity among the young workforce and the education system.

“We attract more investment than the BRICS countries and China put together,” she said.

Dr Thulani Dlamini, chief executive of the CSIR, said for South Africa to achieve sustainable economic growth it would require to have strategic investment in science and innovation.

He said the work done by his entity contributed to the national development and economic growth of the country.

Zanele Mbatha, executive chairperson of Bambili Group, said entrepreneurs were still faced with challenges when they wanted to commercialise ideas and bring their businesses into the marketplace.

She said: “The biggest challenge that entrepreneurs face as they try to commercialise ideas and bring their businesses into the market place is ensuring that the partnership between the entity and government support is a congruent and a dynamic process.”

Mbatha said government ought to make sure that public policies were market-oriented, making sure that government support for entrepreneurs had intended effects.

Talking about the importance of partnership, Mbatha said: “International investors are looking to see not only good technology ideas but they are also looking to see what local governments and local investors are doing to work with local entrepreneurs.”

Nzimande said the issue of partnership in innovation was critical to the forum.

“Tomorrow is a special programme; close to 100 commercial technologies will be showcased to potential partners. It is truly a showcase of South Africa at its best and what South African science can achieve,” he said.

The conference continues today with delegates expected to explore topics such as the solution towards a green, fair and sustainable future, the role of human and social science in 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) and creating an enabling environment for global competitiveness.

Pretoria News