Scientific ways to help ease water scarcity in SA









South Africa has been ranked as the 30th driest country in the world and is forecast to run out of water in the next decade. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Science and technology, coupled with change in behaviour, could help with the country’s water scarcity and drought. South Africa has been ranked as the 30th driest country in the world and is forecast to run out of water in the next decade due to expensive processes such as setting up of purification plants, ever-increasing drought level and ageing infrastructure. However, entrepreneurs such as Neo Mabunda are using science to come up with solutions. They are doing this by developing devices that can automatically detect water leaks and predict leakages. “We thought of solutions to mitigate misuse of water and reducing municipal non-revenue water,” said the co-founder of Hedge-SA.

“What is municipal revenue water and why is it important? This is water that is distributed but the municipality is not making money from it. If they are not making money from it, they cannot efficiently clean or recycle the water or set up proper desalination plans.

“In South Africa, non-revenue water amounts to 40%, which is R7.2 billion on an annual basis; 15% is due to the lack of efficient billing systems and 25% is water leakage.”

The device they have developed has a smart water telemetry system that can automatically detect water leakages and slightly predict water leakages.

Mabunda said it could retrofit any municipal mechanical meter into a prepaid water meter, which would make the whole billing procedure of municipals more efficient, thereby increasing their revenue while slashing water losses drastically.

“The meter also does real-time water quality monitoring and it could work for areas such as Hammanskraal. This system will be able to tell them if the water is fit for consumption in real time.”

He said there were only a handful of labs in South Africa in which there was a six-week return time when a sample was taken and they were looking to slash that time into 30 seconds.

“Rolling it out in areas such as Tshwane, where the municipality loses a lot in water revenue, we could drastically cut water losses and improve billing.

“Municipalities outsource people to check meter readings physically but the logistics are a nightmare, so they sometimes do not go and give averages, but this device retrofits to prepaid meter and consumers will now buy the water and realise savings on both ends.”

Co-founder Zain Imran told the Pretoria News that funding was still a major challenge, but they built the device with thoughts of commercialising it, and they were currently looking for funding to move from late prototype stage to field testing stage.

“The project is funded from our own pockets; we were just bootstrapping, hence we are here to get funding and see if they love the idea and can inject something to move forward,” said Imran.

Another local, who is also using innovative ways to cut water losses, improve hygiene and promote grey water usage through water saving toilets, Rori Mpete, from Loo Afrique, in Orchards, said their innovation was being piloted in seven schools around Gauteng and used by nearly 8000 students daily.

The toilets feature a basin top which has replaced the common lid on toilets, so when a user flushes, water spouts on the basin giving them a chance to wash their hands with the water flowing to the basin. The toilets have been designed to use three litres instead of the normal six litres used by other toilets.

Pretoria News