Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has announced that it would join hands with its counterparts in Cape Town and Joburg to seek a lasting solution to Eskom’s load shedding. Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the purpose of the collaboration would be to mitigate the impact of load shedding on residents and businesses.

According to the mayor, the constant power cuts could be addressed with the introduction of independent power producers in the energy market.

“It is a very important thing to take it up as a party to say Eskom must come up with a plan to ensure that we have independent power producers that can give us power and break the monopoly of Eskom,” he said.

Mokgalapa was speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday before he was whisked off to a meeting with other DA mayors in Joburg.

He called off his visit to Mamelodi, where he was scheduled to inspect a construction of the mall in Denneboom.

“I will be with the mayors from Cape Town and Joburg to talk about the impact of load shedding on our cities. This is to ensure that we have alternative energy sources.”

He has lately been inundated with complaints from residents and business people badly affected by the rolling blackouts.

“I have been inundated with queries since the start of load shedding. It has impacted negatively on our infrastructure. It is frustrating on the residents and on the businesses in the city.”

Mokgalapa said load shedding’s impact on traffic lights inconvenienced motorists, some of whom got stuck.

There has also been a serious impact on street lights in various parts of Tshwane. “Our street lights are automated. Every time when there is a load shedding they go off and when power comes back they are not able to synchronise,” Mokgalapa said.

In many households residents bitterly complained about appliances such as refrigerators, which were not working due to lack of power.

“We over-rely on electricity. The motor-gates were not working, the fridges were not working and sometimes people experienced health issues because there is no electricity.”

Mokgalapa said there was a necessity to invest in alternative energy sources, rather than rely on one energy source.

“It is very important we have to do that. In Tshwane we have waste recycling and we have to invest in one of those alternative sources of using the waste as part of energy.”

He said he was keen to engage with the independent power producers to partner with the City because of “Eskom’s inability to give us power security”.

