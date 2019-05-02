Pretoria - People aged 21 years who have no Grade 12 certificate have been given another chance. Today marks the first mid-year examination for adults and candidates who wrote the National Senior Certificate examination, but wish to improve their performance.

Unlike previous years, this year’s examination system has been reconfigured to merge the February/March supplementary and the May/June examinations.

Due to this, the Department of Basic Education said that a number of candidates who would sit for this year’s midyear exam had increased.

“There are more than 350000 registered candidates to write the annual examination compared to 200000 in the past for both exams. The results of the midyear exams will be released on August 2,” the department said.

“The midyear examination is identical to the November National Senior Certificate examination, and all subjects will be offered. All candidates that write the midyear exam will be allowed to combine subjects passed in the midyear, based on the requirements for their respective qualifications to obtain either a certificate.”

The National Senior Certificate replaced the senior certificate in 2008 and was phased in from 2006.

The department said papers that were meant to be written on the May 7 and 9 would be moved to June 13 and 14 due to the elections taking place on May 8.

The Integrated Examination Computer System has been programmed to be able to assist both categories of candidates to combine the results obtained in various examination sittings to affect an overall pass in their respective qualifications.

A total of 6581 centres will be used for the writing of the midyear exams, while 35 marking centres were identified.

The last Senior Certificate examination which allowed learners with incomplete credits as well as adults of 21 years and older, was conducted in June 2014.

However, based on the need for a qualification equivalent to the current National Senior Certificate, Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, approved the revision of the current Senior Certificate qualification such that it could be offered to learners who would have no alternative route to follow post June 2014.

The amended Senior Certificate retains its qualification structure, but will utilise the National Curriculum Statement subjects to support the qualification.

This means the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement subjects will be offered as part of the Senior Certificate.

The Senior Certificate now allows candidates to obtain university endorsement.

As in the case of the National Senior Certificate exam, they can also qualify for admission to bachelor, diploma or higher certificate programmes at higher education institutions.

Pretoria News