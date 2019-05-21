The second day of online registrations for parents visiting the Lemoshanang Teacher Development Centre in Atteridgeville went smoothly. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - The second day of online registrations for parents visiting the Lemoshanang Teacher Development Centre in Atteridgeville went like a "well-oiled" machine. The centre was one of the few that experienced setbacks shortly after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi switched on the online registration for grades 1 and 8 at 8am yesterday at the the Diepsloot Youth Centre.

While Lesufi and his departmental representatives were hard at work monitoring the process at the centre in Soweto, parents arriving at the Atteridgeville centre were greeted by locked gates.

Some parents huddled together in small groups to try and help each other register using their phones, while other parents complained that they had arrived as early as 5am, only to be told by officials upon arrival at 9am that the system was slow.

Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, confirmed that there were delays and challenges at the Atteridgeville centre, much like with other areas for officials and parents who were logging on using Wi-Fi.

He said there were also issues of addresses, as parents used the new 30km radius instead of their residential addresses, but that the department would rectify the issue when forms were submitted at schools.

Mabona urged parents to ensure they submitted their forms within seven working days.

Alinah Nxcosa said she came to register her daughter today for grade 8 and she was very happy with the service.

“They explained to us that they were experiencing network problems, but they honestly took down our details and we were in and out very quickly, I don’t want to lie.”

Alice Makwe who also came to register her daughter said she was happy that they were welcomed and given them all the information they needed.

Makwe however said she was confused by the use of filling in forms and leaving instead of the online process as mentioned.

“I’m not sure how I feel about this new system because I was used to the old way of taking forms to the school for my elder children.

"Now we’re leaving without anything and must wait for an sms.”

“Maybe I’m old fashioned because my daughter used the system last year without any problems other than to occasionally check on how things are going.”

By the end of day one, the department received 289 370 applications, with 136 854 for Grade 1 and 152 516 for Grade 8.

