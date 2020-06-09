Second lump sum for City of Tshwane workers

Pretoria - City workers can expect to be paid out yet another lump sum next month, in line with the agreement reached between the municipality and unions last year. The payouts are part of the collective agreement by a benchmarking team, which last year investigated the workers’ salary scales in Tshwane with those of counterpart metros. The investigation was made in order to put employees on par with how workers in category 10 municipalities were paid. That was after the City was accorded a category 10 status by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017. Back then, the metro received a grading from level 9 to 10, but its employees’ salary scales were never adjusted accordingly.

Regional secretary of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union Mpho Tladinyane said the City had already automated a benchmarking collective agreement and implementation and it was currently testing it on SAP - a system used by the municipality for processing workers’ payments.

“Once tested, the system will run the July payment system. A June payslip may be used to indicate how much one will be paid next month,” he said.

The much-anticipated payments would be made after the City spent an estimated R500 million to pay out lump sums for a six-month period, dating back from July to December last year.

Late last year workers went on the rampage demonstrating and emptying rubbish bins in the inner-city.

Traffic came to a standstill as they barricaded street intersections, using municipal trucks and other vehicles.

Others set alight the rubbish in the middle of the roads, forcing motorists to look for alternative routes.

Early this year, the City adjusted workers’ salaries in line with the newly adopted salary structures at the municipality.

