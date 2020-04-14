Security beefed up at Lyttelton homeless shelter

Pretoria - Security measures have been given a boost at a temporary homeless shelter in Lyttelton where mattresses and blankets were stolen. Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi held an emergency meeting yesterday with the homeless leadership to ensure the smooth running of the shelter. The homeless said that while they regret breaking regulations and people leaving the shelter, they were grateful for being put in the temporary shelter to make sure they were safe from being infected with Covid-19. They raised concerns with the MEC, which included improved food supply, clothes and to be allowed to form themselves into interest groups to do extramural activities such as drama and sports. Lesufi provided a five-point plan to improve the situation, and said the department would look into solutions for homeless people beyond the lockdown.

“First, there will be improvements to food provisioning. Second, there will be clothes provided and new overalls will be delivered to the shelter. Third, we will solve drug addiction by continuing to provide methadone here and beyond the lockdown,” he said. “About 75% of people here are drug addicts.

“Fourth, we want to fight boredom by providing opportunities for drama, exercising and other creative activities. A sound system and overhead projector will be provided so the guys can be entertained.

“Last, all the people housed here agree to behave responsibly and show respect for one another, to neighbours in the vicinity of the shelter, relief partners and officials from all spheres of government working to assist them.”

Lesufi also said the department would provide psychosocial support, skills development beyond the lockdown and assist the homeless to be reintegrated with their families.

He appealed for continued donations to the department so that food, blankets and other essential goods can be distributed to the vulnerable.

The City has also deployed a private security company to secure the shelter at Lyttelton, Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa said. “A total of nine personnel are on site.”

According to an assessment conducted by compliance administrator Lebogang Mahaye, “Centurion residents expressed their concern with a number of homeless people loitering in the neighbourhood.

“While they pose no harm, it’s important we respond swiftly to ensure they remain within the boundaries of the shelter,” said Mahaye.



