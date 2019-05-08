Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader, Shepherd Bushiri. File photo by Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in court earlier than the scheduled date due to security concerns, the Hawks said.



The Bushiris were only due back in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this coming Friday but appeared on Tuesday instead.





Speaking to African News Agency, spokesperson for the Hawks Hangwani Mulaudzi said there was nothing sinister about the couple appearing earlier.





“No, it’s not sinister. There is nothing specific about the security concerns but you saw what happened the last time (at court). We did not want such disturbances. We are in elections and I think it was prudent that we negotiate with the defence,” he said.





In February, the couple was arrested by the Hawks in Rustenburg for fraud involving R15.3 million, and for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, for offences allegedly committed in 2015. They spent a weekend behind bars.





They appeared in court twice and proceedings were made in the absence of the media as it was barred from going into court.





During each appearance, scores of his followers gathered outside court to show the couple support. Police kept a watchful eye on the situation and streets around court were blocked.





Pandemonium broke out among the fuming crowd after it was announced that the couple would spend two more nights in police custody before their fate is known.





The couple was eventually granted bail of R200 000.





They are due back in court in August.



