Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University defends appointment of Peter Mbati

Pretoria - Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has defended its decision to appoint Professor Peter Mbati despite unresolved allegations of sexual harassment from his previous employment. The parliamentary portfolio committee for higher education, science and technology had questioned his appointment, citing the allegations from his time as vice-chancellor of the University of Venda. The committee said it had been informed by the Commission for Gender Equality that Univen failed to implement the recommendations of a December 2014 report regarding allegations of sexual harassment against Mbati. It stated that Mbati was accused of sexual harassment by a professor, who lodged a complaint with the commission in May 2012. It was alleged that Mbati sexually harassed her on several occasions between 2008 and 2010. After an investigation, the commission reported it found the allegations to be convincing and that the failure by the university to discipline Mbati was a direct contravention of the university’s policy on sexual harassment.

It recommended that the university implements its sexual harassment policy by instituting a formal disciplinary inquiry against Mbati.

The commission alleged not only had Mbati sought a review of the report in the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, but had also managed to gag portions of it.

The court ordered the university to appoint a mediator to deal with the allegations. However, Mbati litigated the report by the mediator.

“These are indeed serious allegations and they call into question his suitability to be appointed to the high office of a vice-chancellor of Sefako Makgatho.

“From the information available, it’s quite clear that Mbati has employed a combination of stratagem, which included litigation and possible collusion with the university council to avoid being held to account for the serious allegation of sexual harassment,” said Philly Mapulane, portfolio committee head.

“What is now even worse is the allegation of an attempted bribe by the appointed mediator in an affidavit to the Thohoyandou High Court.”

Despite these, university spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said the council considered all factors, including a court judgment which cleared him of the allegations of sexual harassment.

It was for this reason, Pule said, that the university still stood by the correctness of its decision to appoint Mbati as the vice-chancellor.

“The university understands that the portfolio committee will institute an inquiry into these allegations, and the university will co-operate with the inquiry to get to the bottom of the matter.”

The Higher Education Transformation Network will also be heading to court over Mbati’s appointment which it initially tried to halt last month. It filed legal papers in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, against the council of Sefako Makgatho University.

Its executive director Mothepane Seolonyane said even though the matter could not be heard in urgent court, they would still be pursuing the matter as they believed the university process was flawed and non-compliant with the National Development Plan Vision 2030.

Pretoria News