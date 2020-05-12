Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University launches Covid-19 screening app

Pretoria - Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has launched its own Covid-19 screening mobile app to assist the government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic. The university believes its Web APP will not only help contribute to containing the virus, but also monitor related symptoms among staff and students. According to the university, the app will alleviate pressure on the government and other health professionals who may be worried about how to provide regular screening for the university community as they went about their work and study on campuses. University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said staff and students on campus, as well as joint appointees working at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, would be able to self-check daily on their health status by answering a series of questions about symptoms known to be associated with coronavirus infection, including any possible recent exposures and testing. Pule said based on the responses provided, together with exposure history weighted higher than others, the app then provided a risk score with relevant recommendations and the next steps to take.

He added that the risk scores, which were colour-coded, provided crucial guidelines on contacting a medical provider or the Department of Health’s Hotline number that appeared on the risk report dashboard.

“This information will also be immediately available to a restricted number of pre-approved health professionals including the campus health doctor who are part of the university Covid-19 response team. The health provider can then advise on the need to either test, quarantine or self-isolate. The response team will be able to act swiftly with regards to referral for quarantine, as well as contact tracing in collaboration with the District Health Response team.”

The app was created by acting vice-chancellor Professor Olalekan Ayo-Yusuf at no cost to the university.

And Pule said the added benefit was that the app was zero-rated by all major network providers, and as such, it required no data to make use of.

It can be accessed as often as required via any mobile device using a link that will be sent to all students and staff by SMS and email.

