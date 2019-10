Self-defence initiative for Unisa women









UNISA main campus. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Unisa has embarked on a self-defence initiative for its female students that includes providing them with pepper spray. Unisa’s Dr Marcia Socikwa said there would be a roll-out of the self- defence initiative at the university’s campuses across the country before final exams started. “We will distribute the canisters before exams start because students have to stay on campus for long hours and leave late. “Attacks happen as soon as they leave campus to catch transport. “We don’t want to be irresponsible and just give them out without showing the students how to use them,” she told the Pretoria News.

Principal and vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya said violence against women was a major concern to society at large.

“We must acknowledge that we have reached the point of no return when it comes to gender-based violence.

“We should be embarrassed by the situation.

“Every person deserves to be recognised as a human being, yet as a society we have descended to a level so low that even animals would be scared to be associated with us,” he said.

Makhanya expressed hope that the move would go some way towards mitigating the risk that students, especially women, faced when travelling to and from university.

“We have realised that if we do not act to protect our female students, we will live to regret it.”

The initiative was well received by students, with Mulalo Matsea saying it was good because female students did not feel safe walking around campus.

“Almost every week we read about a new case of a student being raped either off or on campus. We can finally defend ourselves against attackers,” she said.

Another Unisa student, Lethabo Manamela, hoped women could finally walk safely, knowing that they were armed with pepper spray.

Pretoria News