A photo of the late Sister Anna Maria Moriarty with her spiritual daughter Faith Ngari. Picutre: supplied

Pretoria - The death of sister Anna Maria Moriarty, affectionately known as Sister Marian, has left those touched by her hand of charity grief stricken, but also in fear. The 71-year-old fell ill at an ecumenical gathering on the morning of July 9 and was taken to hospital. She died after a stroke on August 22 and many have mourned her death, but celebrated her fulfilled life.

However, her death came as a shock as she had become a beacon of hope for many, especially refugees from Africa.

Sister Marian was born in Ireland and joined the Mary Ward Loreto Sisters in Dublin in August 1974.

She came to South Africa in 1980 and was appointed principal of Queenswood Christian School.

In 1987 she went to Kenya. and on her return got involved in various ministries of care including resettling the Loreto community at Nazareth House, according to her colleague, Sister Deirdre Harman.

Harman said Sister Marian's work at the chancery led to her inner-city ministry with the homeless and refugees, and through this she became involved in the Ecumenical Forum.

“Her desire was to get the churches to work together as one united body, in tackling such issues. Her work with Caritas (a body of churches) also brought her to the far-reaches of the Pretoria archdiocese, visiting pre-schools and ensuring adequate protection for children.

“She also got involved with other organisations that dealt with the socially disadvantaged, and formed partnerships with, among others, the Tshwane Homeless Forum for which she performed secretarial duties and contributed to their policy formulations.”

Harman, who often worked beside the late nun, described her as a kind and gentle woman who was up for huge responsibilities.

“I never imagined Marian taking charge of a 30-ton truck. And yet that’s exactly what she did, not driving but leading the team which worked hard during the humanitarian crisis that hit Mozambique and neighbouring countries earlier this year.”

After that disaster, brought about by tropical cyclone Idai, Sister Marian spearheaded the collection, packing and dispatching of a truck laden with goods destined for Mozambique to relieve the suffering of the people there.

When she joined as head of the pastoral office for refugees and migrants in 2017, she worked closely with Mike Mwale, of the refugee centre. Mwale said yesterday that he was deeply saddened by her passing, and that it had been an honour to work with someone who was as involved as she was in the community.

“She ensured that we followed up on special cases of the refugees we were attending to. This saw us visiting the refugees in their places of residence, as well as in hospital where we would take them food, bought with her own money.”

Mwale said it had been alluded to that her death was caused by her involvement with refugees.

“It was said that she shouldn’t have involved herself with refugees to the extent that she did, as she ended up absorbing and internalising the suffering and stresses of refugees, until it ended in her fatal stroke.

“I prefer to take solace in the fact that she died doing what she loved doing," said Mwale.

“And in my hour of mourning her, I will draw my strength to move on in her absence from the only source she drew hers."

Pretoria News