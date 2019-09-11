A FILE photo of the late Sister Anna Maria Moriarty with her spiritual daughter Faith Ngari, in happier times.

The 71-year-old suddenly fell ill at an Ecumenical gathering on the morning of July 9 and was taken to hospital, where she died due to a stroke on August 22. Many are mourning her death, saying she lived a fulfilled life.

However, her death came as a shock, as she had become a beacon of hope for many, especially the refugees from Africa.

Moriarty was born in Ireland and joined the Mary Ward in Dublin in August 1974.

She came to South Africa in 1980 and was appointed principal of Queenswood Christian School.

In 1987 she went to Kenya. and on her return got involved in various community and charity work during the process of resettling the Loreto community at Nazareth House, according to her colleague, Sister Deirdre Harman.

Harman said her work at the chancery led to her inner-city ministry with the homeless and refugees, and through this she got involved in the Ecumenical Forum.

“Her desire was to get the churches to work together as one united body, in tackling such issues. Her work with Caritas (a body of churches) also brought her to the far-reaches of the archdiocese, visiting pre-schools and ensuring adequate protection for children.

“She also got involved with other organisations that dealt with the socially disadvantaged, and formed partnerships with, among others, the Tshwane Homeless Forum for which she performed secretarial duties and contributed to their policy formulations.”

Harman, who often worked beside the late nun, described her as a kind and gentle woman who was up for huge responsibilities.

“I never imagined Marian taking charge of a 30-tonne truck. And yet that’s exactly what she did, not driving but leading the team which worked hard during the humanitarian crisis that hit Mozambique and neighbouring countries earlier this year.”

After that disaster, brought about by cyclone Idai, Marian spearheaded the collection, packing and dispatching of a truck laden with goods destined for Mozambique to relieve the suffering of the people there.

When she joined as head of the pastoral office for refugees and migrants in 2017, she worked closely with Mike Mwale, of the refugee centre. Mwale said yesterday that he was deeply saddened by her passing, and that it had been an honour to work with someone who was as involved as she was.

“She also ensured that we followed up on special cases of the refugees we were attending to. This saw us visiting the refugees in their places of residence, as well as in hospital where we would take them food, bought with her own money.”

Mwale said she was the youngest in her order of Loreto Sisters and it had been alluded to that her death was caused by her involvement with refugees.

“It was said that she was not trained as a social worker and shouldn’t have involved herself with refugees to the extent that she did, as she ended up absorbing and internalising the suffering and stresses of refugees, until it ended in her fatal stroke.

“I prefer to take solace in the fact that she died doing what she loved doing.

“And in my hour of mourning her, I will draw my strength to move on in her absence from the only source she drew hers,” Mwale said.