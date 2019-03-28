CASTER SEMENYA is a woman, was born a woman, raised a woman, socialised as a woman and has competed as a woman her entire life, her law firm has said. EPA

Pretoria - Caster Semenya has rebuked International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe for “opening old wounds” in comments he made to an Australian newspaper over the weekend. The South African track phenomenon's law firm Norton Rose Fulbright released a statement condemning Coe for opening up “old wounds”.

“Ms Semenya remembers her story breaking out of Australia 10 years ago on the eve of her competing in the 2009 World Championships,” Norton Rose Fulbright said.

“After winning the 800m final the next day Ms Semenya stood in the middle of the stadium knowing that everyone watching the event was judging her. She was 18 years old.

“The nature of the intrusive medical examinations that Ms Semenya was subjected to following the event was discussed publicly, including by the IAAF.”

Norton Rose Fulbright said Coe's comments that a victory for the South African would change women's sport conflated the issue with that of transgender athletes.

“It is a very, very simple principle: it's the protection of fair competition and fair play,” Coe told the Australian Daily Telegraph.

“The reason we have gender classifications is because if you didn't then no woman would ever win another title or another medal or break another record in our sport.”

The first reports of her gender verification in 2009 came out of Australia where it was splashed over newspapers.

Australia's Sydney Daily Telegraph made spurious claims that Semenya was a hermaphrodite which played a significant part in the debacle that unfairly shone the spotlight on a teenage girl.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to make a decision at the end of next month following Semenya's challenge to the IAAF's proposed female eligibility rules. Semenya challenged the rules during a five-day hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland last month.

The world athletics body's controversial regulations will require women with naturally elevated levels of testosterone to lower it to below five nanomoles for at least six months.

This will only affect athletes who compete in the distances between 400m and the mile, which are the events Semenya excels in on the global stage.

Norton Rose Fulbright said the IAAF did not dispute the fact that Semenya was a woman, with the South African refusing to “undergo medical intervention to change who she is and how she was born”.

“Ms Semenya is a woman. There is no debate or question about this and the IAAF does not dispute this,” Norton Rose Fulbright said.

“She was born a woman, raised a woman, socialised as a woman and has competed as a woman her entire life.”

Semenya's camp said the ordeal from 10 years ago left the three-time world champion with deep scars.

“She has endured and forged herself into a symbol of strength, hope and courage,” the statement read.

“Reading the comments of Mr Coe this weekend opened those old wounds and the reference by the Daily Telegraph (Australia) to ‘the muscle-packed Semenya’ is just the latest illustration of how the issues have been distorted by innuendo.”

The statement said Semenya's challenge to the regulations was not only about fighting for her right to compete, but for other athletes with differences in sexual development.

