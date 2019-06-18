MCCAPS MOTIMELE is the new chairperson of the Pretoria Bar Council. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Veteran senior advocate McCaps Motimele is back at the helm of the Pretoria Bar Council. Motimele is adamant that he will address the issue of non-transformation and advocates losing out on work despite the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria being the busiest in the country.

He headed the Bar in 2011 and at the time said the body was enjoying one of its best periods with regard transformation. But he conceded that this was now running at a snail’s pace.

The Pretoria Bar has 734 members, yet only 226 were black. Of this total, 65 were women. Of the 487 white members, 359 were men.

There were only nine coloured members, of which five were women. The Asian membership totalled 12 and the females also outnumbered the men, with eight members.

Of the 734 members, 121 were senior advocates. This included 100 white members, 98 males and two females, while there were 15 black male senior advocates and only two were black females.

This Bar only has one coloured senior advocate, a male, while it has three Asians, all female.

Motimele said it was clear that the Bar did not have enough black members and that transformation was moving very slow. “We can do much better, but there are no blitz solutions. It’s a process but we are working on it,” he added.

He said he was also disappointed at the number of women at the Bar. “If you go to a graduation ceremony, you see how many females graduate. I don’t know where they end up.”

But Motimele added it was not an easy route for many to end up at the Bar, as they had to do 12 months pupillage, while not earning a salary.

One of his biggest concerns was the lack of work which advocates received in Pretoria. “One of my personal challenges this year is to see to it that junior advocates get more work. I strived for this in the past and I did not succeed as much as I would have liked. But I am not giving up.”

Motimele said he was not sure why most of the work in Pretoria was given to Joburg advocates. “After all, we have most of the government institutions here and we have the State attorneys’ office here. Yet the work keeps on flowing to Joburg.”

Flowing from this was also the problem that many junior counsel could not pay their fees for office space and services. Some owed the Bar up to R140000. The Advocates for Transformation has set up a fund to try to assist them in the short term.

One of Motimele’s biggest achievements over the years and something he was proud of was that he had placed the Pretoria Bar on the map.

Motimele said that it was is the second biggest Bar in the country after the Joburg Bar.

It also had several members serving on the General Bar Council.

One of his concerns, however, was that the city centre was running dry of advocates who occupied space there.

In November 2017, about 120 members moved into the upmarket Club Advocates’ Chambers.

Most had moved from the High Court Chambers and New Court Chambers in the city.

This left several offices in the city empty and led to floors 14 and 15 in the main building on Madiba Street being given back to the owners of the building.

Despite this, there were still about 40 empty offices.

Motimele said they were meeting soon to address this issue, but he did not see it as a problem as there must always be space available for the new intakes. About 50 would need office space at the end of the year and more were expected next year.

Motimele added that it was a pity, however, that the advocates were leaving the CBD. “The court and the judges are here. Judges must be able to haul counsel across the road when they want to. We also have the best law library here.”

One of the main reasons given by the advocates for the exodus was the decay of the city and safety concerns.

Although these were all challenges, Motimele was confident that they could be overcome.

