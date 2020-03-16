Sentence for child rape upped to life

Pretoria - South Africa has five times the global average in violence against women. Additionally, mounting evidence shows that high levels of violence against women and children have far-reaching effects on the health and economy of the nation. This was according to a Supreme Court of Appeal judge, who upped the 22-year effective jail sentence of a child rapist to a life term. Judge Caroline Nicholls remarked that despite severe under-reporting, there were 51 cases of child sexual victimisation a day. A UN Children's Fund research found that 35.4% of young people had been victims of sexual violence at some point in their lives.

Judge Nicholls was faced with an appeal by the director of public prosecutions against the 22-year sentence of a man only identified as TM to protect his 9-year-old victim.

He raped the child three times while drunk, under the nose of the child’s aunt and caregiver, who was also drunk on all the occasions.

The High Court judge who meted out the lenient sentence found that the fact that the man was drunk and not at his full sense counted as a mitigating factor in his favour.

But Judge Nicholls said alcohol could never be used as an excuse or a mitigating factor. Since the death of her mother, the little victim was passed from one relative to another until she went to live with her aunt and her boyfriend in a two-roomed house.

The first night the drunk boyfriend raped her the child was sleeping in the kitchen. She did not tell her aunt as he threatened to beat her.

She was raped on two further occasions. One of her other relatives noticed that she could hardly walk.

The child was taken to a doctor who established she had been raped. The judge, however, decided that the fact that he was drunk and that there were no physical injuries to the child warranted a sentence less than life.

But Judge Nicholls said there could never be a greater crime, in her view, than to deprive a child of her innocence. “In short, this young girl’s life has been irreversibly damaged The only appropriate sentence is life imprisonment,” the judge said.

