Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The parents of two girls - aged four and eight when they were raped for the first time - got more than they bargained for when they turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria to appeal against their rape convictions and subsequent 22 years imprisonment each. Instead of having their names cleared as they hoped for, Judge Nomsa Khumalo not only confirmed their convictions, but she also upped each parent’s sentence to a life term.

She said the Middleburg in Mpumalanga magistrate who sentenced the pair in 2015, “abrogated his duty to hold the best interest of the child paramount” when he decided that as first offenders, they did not deserve a life sentence.

She said the magistrate further failed to appreciate the gravity of the circumstances of these childrens’ rapes at the hands of their parents and the devastating long term impact this will have on them.

“The cruelty of having perpetrated this crime for three years on their defenceless children is immeasurably and frighteningly sickening. It is the most gruesome of rapes I have ever come across so far. The appellants deserve no less than the life sentence,” the judge said.

She added that a jail sentence of 22 years was “shockingly and disturbingly inappropriate.”

The parents felt the same about the 22 years they were meted out, but their argument was that it was shockingly harsh.

They felt that they should not even have been convicted in the first place, as the court only had the word of their daughters about what happened to them.

Judge Khumalo said this may be so, but apart from describing their own ordeal to the court, the siblings also testified how they saw their father on top of the other sibling at times, while the mother walked about.

Doctors and psychologists also testified about the physical and emotional scars of these children.

The hero of this sad tale is the older child’s teacher, who noticed that something was wrong. She sent her to a doctor to be examined, which confirmed that the child was being raped.

The court heard that the rape of each child continued for about three years on a regular basis, until it was discovered by the authorities.

The parents are only identified by their initials in the appeal judgment, as to not identify their children A, who was four when the rapes started and S who was eight at the time.

S testified in camera how she often woke up in the mornings, with her father, identified as FM, in her bed.

Each time she woke up from a deep sleep, her private parts were extremely sore, yet she had no idea what had happened to her during her sleep. Every time this happened, her mother, EM had fed her “stomach pills” the previous night. The child explained that this caused her to deep sleep and wake-up the next morning with aching private parts.

The pain was sometimes so intense that she could not go to school - a fact confirmed by her teacher, who said the child was often sick at home.

On these occasions the mother wrote a letter to the school in which she lied about the reasons for the child’s absence.

The child also explained how her mother on occasion assisted her father in binding her hands to the bedposts, before he raped her. Other times her mother would be walking about in the house or she would be cooking in the kitchen, while she was being raped.

The younger sibling also had a similar story to tell, although she was too young to say exactly what had happened to her. Her sister, however, confirmed that she saw on occasion what their father did to her.

The parents simply denied these events and said the children lied.

Pretoria News