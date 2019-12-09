Senzo Mchunu speaks at Unisa on getting rid of crippling burden of corruption









Pretoria - Public Services and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has urged stakeholders and the public not to doubt government as it was fully behind them, on ridding itself of the crippling burden of corruption. Mchunu was speaking at the commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day held at Unisa earlier today. He said the government had to play it's part now more than ever, especially in addressing service delivery which was proving quite challenging to address, as evidenced with recent load shedding and the South African Airways crisis. More worryingly he said was the fact that corruption went as far as community members who pointed out problems in their municipalities being targeted as individuals. Whereby they are subjected to people switching off their electricity supply needlessly or even not picking up their refuse.

Mchunu said corruption was seeping into the entire fabric of society therefore the net to combat it had to be wider.

On their side, he said they had a number of challenges and practices they had to tackle in order to rid itself of corruption and deliver services to the public.

For one, he said they had to deal with leaks in the fiscus, with ministers to look at issues such as problems with public buildings and helping government avoid unnecessary litigation, as well as wasteful and irregular expenditure.

"These are things we need to put a stop to, so we can free up more money to provide services to our people."

Another positive step Mchunu said government had taken was the implementation of the new ministerial handbook, which dealt decisively with the privileges of executives.

Especially with features such as ministers, MECs' and premiers no longer being expected to use business class when traveling.

Advocate Richard Sizani, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, painted a grim picture of how corruption had brutal consequences for the poor and was costing the country R30 billion annually.

While at the same time resulting in the loss of 76 000 jobs.

"To win the war against corruption, an ethical culture must be inculcated within the public service and society at large. Because the revelations from the Zondo Commission have actually exposed the lack of ethical leadership in our country, in the public and private sectors alike."

