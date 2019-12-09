Pretoria - Public Services and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has urged stakeholders and the public not to doubt government as it was fully behind them, on ridding itself of the crippling burden of corruption.
Mchunu was speaking at the commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day held at Unisa earlier today.
He said the government had to play it's part now more than ever, especially in addressing service delivery which was proving quite challenging to address, as evidenced with recent load shedding and the South African Airways crisis.
More worryingly he said was the fact that corruption went as far as community members who pointed out problems in their municipalities being targeted as individuals.
Whereby they are subjected to people switching off their electricity supply needlessly or even not picking up their refuse.