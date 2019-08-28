FRITZ DE KLERK’s business is one of those affected by the unfinished repair work on the sewerage system on Soutter Street, Pretoria West. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Tshwane metro police department has been urged to protect a service provider repairing a sewerage pipe problem. The appeal comes after the service provider was allegedly forced to down tools due to intense intimidation by men suspected to be members of a business forum.

Business people and residents yesterday voiced their frustration once again at the dangerous hole in Soutter Street, dug up last year to fix problematic drain blockages.

They had criticised the City numerous times for being sluggish, but were happy to see work being done. However, their joy was short-lived after armed men allegedly arrived and chased the contractor from the site.

Municipal workers dug the holes last year to fix an old pipeline which caused sewage spills at various points along the street.

However, after realising that the blockage was extensive and complex, the City advertised a tender and appointed Trenchless Technologies to fix the problem.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said about 70% of the work was completed and the rest would be done before the end of July. The work was, however, stopped after the contractor received “serious” intimidation.

He said: “From July 17, serious intimidation of the contractor’s personnel started. About eight individuals, suspected to be members of business forums, arrived on site and intimidated the contractor.

“The intimidation continued every time the contractor attempted to go on-site to continue working.

“This resulted in the contractor not being able to continue with the upstream cracking and re-sleeving of the existing sewer pipeline.

“Once started, this cannot be stopped until the pipe has been pulled through for its full length. Once the re-sleeving is done, the contractor needs to build three manholes and then backfill and finish off.”

Mashigo said the contractor submitted a special duty request to the Tshwane metro police department for protection to enable the repair work to be finalised.

Businessman Fritz de Klerk said: “These guys would just come with their firearms and threaten the foreman to get him and his team to stop working.

“When I called the police they would go away and then come back when the police left. Last week the contractors finally packed their hi-tech machines and left.

“I think this company was doing great work because they’re trench specialists, and I also found out that they’ve done some work for the City in Soshanguve. That’s when these guys, who threatened them, found out about them.

“This kind of behaviour is bad for service delivery in our country. You can imagine how tired we are of these holes and sewage because they’ve been here for months and months.

“Our businesses are suffering because we’re losing clients.”

Earlier this year, a man fell in one of the deep holes while walking in the early hours.

He was rescued by community members and rushed to hospital, bleeding from his ears.

Pretoria News