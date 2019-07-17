Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: ANA

Pretoria - Just what is going on with the BPO Park? This is the question posed by Pretoria News assistant editor, Kennedy Mudzuli, in the Metro Matters section. According to him, the City of Tshwane hasn’t been forthcoming with the facts behind the delayed construction of the Business Process Outsourcing Park in Hammanskraal located in the northern region of the city.

As a concerned citizen, he recounts developments - or lack thereof - since the previous ANC-led administration to use this project as an effort to accelerate economic developments for residents by creating 3300 employment opportunities.

Expressing his frustration about this project having yet to come to fruition from as far back as June 2014, he speculates about the reasons for the delay and eventually posits what he calls “a rumour “that the construction was halted because plans for the development were not approved”.

I must admit that I share the same frustrations expressed by Mr Mudzuli.

When residents of this city are faced with the harsh reality such as growing unemployment and insufficient economic development nodes, it paints a grim picture about the kind of future societies can envision.

The people of Hammanskraal should not be treated with the neglect and disdain shown by the previous ANC administration.

Failure to make the BPO Park a reality indicates that the deviation from the service delivery mandate given to the former ANC administration stripped away the hope of residents who are desperate for an economic lifeline.

However, it is unfair for Mr Mudzuli to paint me with the same brush as my predecessors.

For the purposes of transparency and stepping forward to be held accountable, I divulge the following facts in the hope of undoing the supposed veil of secrecy pertaining to the BPO project.

In January 2016, the City appointed Fikile Constructions as the contractor.

A sod-turning ceremony for the project was held on April 18, 2016 following which the site was handed over to the contractor in May 2016; construction then commenced in June 2016.

As planned and agreed upon with the contractor, the construction of Phase 1 was set to be completed over a period of 18 months.

Approximately 30% of the project had been completed before the project stoppage at the end of June 2017.

The halting of the project came as a result of the City running out of funds to complete the first phase.

It’s unfortunate that oversight to ensure sufficient funds for the completion of the BPO Park occurred. It is for this reason that I prioritised resolving this matter urgently upon entering office.

I cannot emphasise the impact that the completion of the BPO Park will have for residents of Tshwane.

This is a cause I will continue to follow closely so that we all live to see the benefits of promises to boost the country’s economy and create employment.

I have shown that I am a man of my word - an action man; service delivery is my only priority. Moshomo otshaba diatla.

Mokgalapa is the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane.

