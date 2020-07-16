Sewage spill threat to Austin Roberts Bird Sanctuary

Pretoria - Concerns over sewage polluting the Walkerspruit are mounting. For the past three weeks raw sewage has been gushing from a burst pipe, posing danger to the Austin Roberts Bird Sanctuary. The spillage is also creating a stink for businesses near Brooklyn Mall. Public representative Anru Meyer said residents and patrons of restaurants in Brooklyn were subjected to the sewage smell and human waste as they drove along Middel Street. Meyer said the pipes were badly damaged and there was a risk of major pollution as sewage water goes into the stormwater canal and ends up in the river system.

“A year or so ago, businesses around the area were in hot water for polluting the Walkerspruit system. This time it’s not the businesses, it is the City itself.

“Spruits are designed naturally as a filter, but they can only handle so much; now they are taking a mass amount of sewage and want to pass it through the spruit which is small and cannot handle that mass of filth.

“It’s a sad situation when you drive through the city, and find sewage leaks and water leaks everywhere as the council has been dissolved,” Meyer said. “We have no power and cannot get the ball rolling basically no one can do anything about this. The officials are also frustrated, they are not given enough resources.”

He said this should be condemned and not allowed as it would have a catastrophic effect on the environment and ecological system consisting of various species.

“The capital city cannot be guilty of polluting the system while at the same time they want to blame and fine businesses. Our nature reserves should be conserved by all means possible; in this specific one we even have our national bird, the blue crane,” Meyer said.

Co-owner of a nearby restaurant Johan Billman said while they had only opened their doors on Monday following the lockdown, there was not a lot of movement and they were not yet affected by the stench as much because of the cold weather, but they were concerned that as it gets warmer the smell would become stronger.

“This has been running for three weeks or longer. This is a continuous problem. It makes the future look bleak and makes it hard to run a business already on its knees.”

Billman said over time the sewage would kill the ecosystem and natural environment, leaving aqua life and bird species at a risk.

“This is a proclaimed reserve and you have sewage running through to Bon Accord and the Apies River, so it is horrific the damage this was a pristine environment but it is slowly being killed.”

Billman said his restaurant staff would try to clean the river system bi-weekly for any debris but “our hands are tied.

“We cannot relay pipes, we are still trying to start up our business. This is a dire picture, especially with the current situation. This could be the final nail in the coffin for us,” he said.

They had not ruled out taking the metro to court over the loss of business due to the issue.

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa said there was a 78-year-old clay sewer pipeline in Middel Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, that had collapsed in multiple locations.

“Water has been spilling from a manhole in the middle of the street into the stormwater system, which flows into a dam in the Austin Roberts Bird Sanctuary.

“Unfortunately it is causing pollution it was unforeseeable. We are responding to an emergency situation to stop the sewage flowing to the dam and not building a pipeline to divert effluent into the dam.”

He said there was no sewer pipeline connected to the stormwater system.

“We connected a pipeline from the overflowing manhole to another sewer pipeline and are pumping the water from the manhole into the other pipeline in order to stop the water from spilling on to the road surface and ending up in the stormwater system.”

Nawa said they were not succeeding in pumping all the water and some is still spilling into the stormwater system.

While a pump has been installed, the metro, according to Nawa, was now busy with the process to replace a section of the pipeline in order to get the sewer water flowing again.

“Unfortunately, it is not a quick process, but it will be done as quickly as possible. A lack of tenders, budget and the current lockdown situation are all influencing the process. It is hoped the process will be completed by the middle of August.”

He said they were working hard to get a quick solution, within the ambit of the Supply Chain Management regulations.

