In this regard, Disa Health Care Clinic’s clinical sexologist Professor Elna McIntosh said physiologically teenagers were ready to have sex, but were prohibited.
McIntosh said this should be attributable to lack of parental education. “Many years ago girls were married off the minute they menstruated. At 13 or 14 years they had to and did breed, but now everything has evolved except women’s bodies, even though they are still ready to give birth at that young age. These days we say go to school and get an education.”
McIntosh said parents depended on life skills classes in schools rather than talk about sex to teenagers, but stressed it was important for parents to take on the responsibility to teach that to their children. She nonetheless pointed out that parents were not well equipped for this function.
“It helps to have many books around or being an available parent and there are also great apps that help,” she said.