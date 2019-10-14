Sex Expo: It is not just feel-good activity, but educational as well









PEOPLE visit the Love Sex Expo, which ended yesterday at Time Square. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Love Sex Expo at the weekend at Time Square was not just about entertainment, but educational as well. In this regard, Disa Health Care Clinic’s clinical sexologist Professor Elna McIntosh said physiologically teenagers were ready to have sex, but were prohibited. McIntosh said this should be attributable to lack of parental education. “Many years ago girls were married off the minute they menstruated. At 13 or 14 years they had to and did breed, but now everything has evolved except women’s bodies, even though they are still ready to give birth at that young age. These days we say go to school and get an education.” McIntosh said parents depended on life skills classes in schools rather than talk about sex to teenagers, but stressed it was important for parents to take on the responsibility to teach that to their children. She nonetheless pointed out that parents were not well equipped for this function. “It helps to have many books around or being an available parent and there are also great apps that help,” she said.

She said that with children always on their phones they could download different apps that speak about contraception, STIs, pregnancy and abortion.

“Are you ready for your children to have abortions? If not, start talking to them because HIV infection between 15- and 25-year-olds is skyrocketing."

Another stall focused on men having sex with other men. They encouraged men to get free pre-exposure prophylaxis, a pill that prevents HIV infection.

Paul Botha of Engae men’s health organisation said they wanted to spread information about safe sex.

“This is great for people who have partners who are HIV-positive; there is not a lot of education about pre-exposure prophylaxis, but I know in some universities they do provide it,“ he said.

It could be a challenge sometimes for teenagers who were sexually active to ask for advice, but they wanted to make sure they helped them the best way they could, he said.

“We had a situation in the Eastern Cape where two teenage boys were found in a club and asked for pre-exposure prophylaxis, and things become quite complex,” he said.

When they approached people at the expo and wanted to speak about men having sex with men, the response was as if the subject was still taboo, he said.

Botha said we lived in interesting times; things were changing and many were starting to have necessary conversations. The expo ended yesterday.

Pretoria News