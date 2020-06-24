She told me to respect women says son of slain Eersterust mother

Pretoria - The last conversation that slain Evelyn de Kock, 42, had with her son Shaulin was about how he should strive to be an upstanding man and respect women at all times. According to the distraught 23-year-old, his mother prophesied her passing and kept on emphasising to him the importance of principles. Speaking at her funeral yesterday, he said: “It was like she was fixing everything and she knew her time was coming." Visibly shattered, he recalled how she told him to take care of his 11-year-old sister Emlin. “I want you to be a real man and stand on your own two feet, not only for yourself but for your sister. Make sure you treat her like a queen. In fact make sure you treat all women like queens,” he said.

He admitted not having been too close to his mom, and said this was the reason the advice she gave him prior to her death was so peculiar to him.

He said that his mom always pretended that things were fine in her relationships.

“She was hiding behind her smile but you could see she was unhappy and in pain. She was hiding too much,” he said.

When he would often try to go to her rescue after hearing her screaming and crying during altercations with now arrested boyfriend Clayton Andrews, she would stop him.

De Kock's elder sister Charlotte said she was introduced to Andrews about three years ago, and thought he was going to take good care of her.

“The first day she introduced him to me, I took him as someone who is going to be there for Evelyn,” she said.

Andrews, 50, lived with the De Kock family for over three years at their Eersterust home.

“I don't want to comment much on their relationship because I'm still in shock and pain. But one thing I know is that I will fight this case with everything I have.”

Charlotte also acknowledged and thanked the community for their support during the court proceedings and funeral arrangements.

This was yesterday, as shattered loved ones gathered at the Eersterust Cemetery to give a heartfelt send-off to the woman they described as “sunshine”.

De Kock's friends, mostly women clad in black and yellow, cried uncontrollably as her coffin sunk into the ground. They had carried it out of her home to the burial site.

But it was Emlin who sent almost everyone at the cemetery into tears as she cried hysterically and uncontrollably, calling for her mom.

Her tiny frame lost balance on a chair as the coffin went into the ground, as she watched, huddled by family members, including her uncles, aunts and grandmother.

Moving songs were played at the cemetery. The dead woman was a fan of Tamia and Sade, her son said.

Meanwhile, Andrews pleaded not guilty in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon after his arrest last week.

He had reportedly asked for money from her family members on the morning of the murder saying he was leaving for a new job opportunity.

Later that same day, De Kock’s body was discovered in the outside building of her family home with multiple stab wounds.

