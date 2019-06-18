VOLUNTEERS paint the new buildings at a shelter in Hammanskraal, which replaced the wooden rooms that were destroyed by a storm three years ago. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A caregiver in Hammanskraal who founded a shelter for abandoned children shed tears of joy after receiving a house to replace the wooden rooms destroyed by a storm three years ago. The Corsa Utility Club Mzansi left Dithoriso Lwate speechless and emotional when it presented her with the eight-roomed house it built with money sourced predominantly from members' own pockets.

Saturday was an exciting day for the club members, who parked their Corsa Utility bakkies and rocked in overalls to finish painting the house and cook meals for children and guests who had come to witness the special presentation.

The Department of Social Development almost shut down Morena Children's Village after a storm ruined its wooden rooms.

The department did not think the structures were compliant with the Children's Safety Act.

However, Corsa Utility Club Mzansi could not let that happen; after realising the hard work Lwate and her team did to raise and change the lives of many children, it committed to providing a more suitable shelter.

It was inspiring to the club to note that some of the children raised in the shelter went on to graduate from tertiary institutions and had rewarding careers.

Sipho Ledwaba, of the Corsa Utility Club Mzansi, said they saw it fitting to help the shelter and build a house that would keep it going and become home to abandoned children.

“We couldn't let this great shelter doing great work here in Ratjiepane Village disappear after so many years of great service. We told Lwate to be strong and patient while we built a house for her.

“We searched our pockets and finally completed this house, having started construction last year.

“We are very proud of this house, on which we spent over R200 000 and even bought things like beds. We managed to get sponsorship from Morare Thobejane Incorporated Attorneys and we are grateful for their contributions. Of course we encourage more sponsors to come and assist where they can because there is still more that needs to be done.”

The company’s Sekepe Thobejane said: “We donated R50 000, and as a small business that does a lot of charity work we are honoured to have been given an opportunity to help.

“We would feel fulfilled if we come back here and find these children are adults with careers to show they have used education to change their lives.”

Lwate said: “Behind this building, there is another house under construction that is being built by the Japanese Embassy. Without this assistance from the Corsa Utility Club Mzansi, the embassy wouldn't have trusted me to build me that house.

“When its representatives came here, all I had were movable wooden rooms. With structures like that I can understand why any person would think twice about assisting me.

“It's for this reason that I feel very grateful to the club and Morare Thobejane Incorporated Attorneys for what they have done for us and the 29 children living here.

“This means I will be able to accommodate more children who need my help. I'm writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa and I hope one day to tell him my story.”

