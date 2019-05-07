Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader, Shepherd Bushiri. File photo by Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Civil rights movement #NotInMyName yesterday commended Shepherd Bushiri for “maximum co-operation” in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the charismatic preacher and his lieutenants. In February, #NotInMyName criticised the popular self-proclaimed prophet, saying several women within the vast church were complaining about “being taken advantage of”.

“With maximum co-operation from Bushiri and the whistle-blowers in the church who made the initial claims, we closely examined the allegations.

"We could not authenticate the claims made against the preacher,” said the movement's secretary-general, Themba Masango.

“Ironically, what was unearthed in our intense investigation were widespread attempts to blackmail Bushiri by several people in his church, community leaders, law enforcement officers and leading political parties.

"The engagements between #NotInMyName and the church are still ongoing, as the church comprises thousands of members whose actions can be traced.”

Masango said as part of that engagement with Bushiri and his popular Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, “programmes are currently under way, as #NotInMyName does in different mass gatherings like churches, private companies, political parties and communities to educate and teach men about gender sensitivities and respect for women”.

Masango said from the time the allegations of sexual misconduct were brought to #NotInMyName and others via social media platforms, the civil rights movement “has been on an extensive fact-finding mission within the church, and externally”.

“After the allegations were brought to light, #NotInMyName led the charge in expressing disgust and shock, vowing to scrutinise the veracity of the claims. African News Agency (ANA)

