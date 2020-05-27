Shepherd Bushiri’s church threatens to sue cops over theft

Pretoria - The Enlightened Christian Gathering church has threatened to sue the police for allegedly making unfair claims that its security officers wanted to kill a man they accused of stealing from its leader Shepherd Bushiri. Police said yesterday that they had launched a manhunt for two security officers accused of attacking two men, killing one. They alleged the men stole from the church’s Midrand branch. Captain Kay Makhubela said the police arrested two security officers on Monday, and were still looking for another two who were allegedly involved in the violent confrontation. He said one man who survived the attacks, carried out on the R55, went to the police to open a case. He took the police to the scene where the body of his friend was found.

However, a spokesperson for the church, Terence Baloyi, said they did not have a branch or any business in Midrand. “We encourage the police to engage in an honest investigation, to establish facts and deliver justice. We also encourage them to desist from making potentially libellous claims about the church or its members before concluding any investigation, as we will approach the courts and sue.”

He said the church had only one branch in Gauteng - at Pretoria showgrounds. This branch was pro-actively closed before the government gazetted its guidelines limiting public gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

“The church purchased land along the R55 in Midrand with a view to starting the process that would lead the church to get permission to build.

“The land was fenced and an external security company contracted to guard the premises. We were alerted by the company that two robbers had been caught in that area in Olievenhoutbosch on the R55 and that the community had mobbed the suspects.”

Baloyi said should the police find that the private security players acted improperly, the church would terminate its contract with the company.

The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court and charged with murder.

Pretoria News