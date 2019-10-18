In an answer to a parliamentary question by the DA, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele said that few criminals could be detained overnight by Centurion police.
Speaking to the Pretoria News, DA MP Cilliers Brink said the response received after asking about the capacity of Centurion police station holding cells was that only Wierdabrug had cells to hold persons overnight.
“Criminals arrested by police in Lyttelton, Olievenhoutbosch, Erasmia, and Laudium all have to be taken to other police stations for detention.”
He said it was worrying that suspects arrested by Olievenhoutbosch police had to be taken to Wierdabrug as the two police stations are more than 15km apart.